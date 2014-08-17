England captain Joe Root marks 100th test with brilliant ton

Joe Root admitted he was "a little bit emotional" as he walked out for the toss in his 100th test, but composed himself to score a magnificent century and lead England to a commanding position at the end of the first day against India.

Joe Root keeps on scoring the runs against India.

The English skipper was unbeaten on 128 as his side finished the day three for 263 on a flat pitch in Chennai.

"I was a little bit all over the place [emotionally] but thankfully when I got out there I knew it was business as normal and I had a job to do," Root said.

It was the third century in successive tests for Root, and his 20th overall, as he put to bed doubts over his ability to convert fifties into hundreds.

Root was well-supported by opening batsman Dominic Sibley, who battled to 87 before being dismissed by Indian paceman Jasprit Bumrah on what turned out to be the last ball of the day.

While the first day was promising for England, Root said there was plenty of work still to do.

"I think we’ve got to try and get as many as we can. 600-700 if we can and really make this first innings count."

"It’ll be nice if we can make this brilliant start count now and build on what’s a pretty good first day."

The result of this test and the remainder of the series will be influential on deciding which opponent New Zealand will face in the final of the World Test Championship later this year.

India must win the series 2-1 or better, while England have the tough ask of needing a 3-0 or 3-1 series win in order to qualify for the final at Lord's.