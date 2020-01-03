TODAY |

England captain Joe Root injures own teammate in warm-up football

Source:  1 NEWS

England Test captain Joe Root has some serious explaining to do after hurting his own teammate during a warm-up game of football in preparation for his side's second Test against South Africa.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Rory Burns will miss three Tests after ligament damage inflicted by his skipper. Source: SKY

As England took part in a morning kickabout in Cape Town, Root got a tad carried away, inflicting ligament damage to the ankle of opening batsman Rory Burns.

Speaking at lunch on day one of the Black Caps' third Test with Australia, former England captain Michael Vaughan lamented the injury, the side's third football-related casualty in 18 months.

"The skipper Joe Root just managed to knock his ankle," Vaughan said.

"England play football for 30 minutes a day, they love it. But as you see there, Rory Burns sits down, he goes for a scan, and he's out of the Test series.

"He's going to miss three [remaining] Tests against South Africa, he's going to miss the whole series because of a football injury.

They've had three footballing injuries in 18 months.

"The days now of England players thinking they're going to get a Premier League football contract have gone. They ain't going to get signed by Liverpool, Man City, Man United.

"It's bonkers."

Burns will miss the rest of the tour, with England currently 1-0 down in the four-Test series.

Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:57
Toronto Wolfpack blown away by 'training freak' Sonny Bill Williams
2
Serena Williams touches down in Auckland ahead of ASB Classic return
3
England captain Joe Root injures own teammate in warm-up football
4
'An experience to remember' – rising tennis star takes in Sky Tower experience before ASB Classic
5
Brendon McCullum 'staggered' by Black Caps' 'resting' of Tim Southee for Aussie Test
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:15

Central Districts veteran leads Stags to Super Smash win over Otago with quickfire 50

Glenn Phillips flying to Sydney as batting cover for NZ with Williamson, Nicholls battling illness

Cricket Australia taking safety first approach as bushfire smoke threatens Sydney Test

01:47

NZ Players Association boss sceptical over four-day Test shift: 'What would that space be filled with?'