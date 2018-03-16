England captain Joe Root to drop back down to No.4 for New Zealand series

England captain Joe Root will drop back down to bat at No.4 in the upcoming series against New Zealand after batting at first drop during the drawn Ashes series earlier this year.

Root batted second drop in Whangarei, where England played the first of two warm-up matches ahead of next week’s first Test against the Black Caps at Mount Maunganui.

He scored a modest 325 runs at 32.5 during the Ashes, prompting a return to No.4 where he averages 48.39 in 61 innings compared with 38.12 in 49 innings at first drop.

"I'd like to be consistent with it now, moving forward," Root said of his position in the batting order in an interview with the BBC's Test Match Special.

"I just think it suits my game a little bit more, it definitely fits in with captaincy a little bit better for me.

"I know previous captains have preferred to get out there early and just get amongst it but I've found over time that, generally, I've consistently played better in that position."