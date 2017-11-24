 

England bowlers strike early, Australia on the ropes in their first innings of Ashes opener

AAP

Steve Smith has again been asked to shoulder much of the run-scoring burden for Australia, who crashed to 76-3 at tea after bowling England out for 302 on day two of the Ashes opener.

Australia crashed to 76-3 at tea after England were bowled out for 302 in Brisbane.
Smith tucked into his lunch after a collapse of 56-6 finished today's morning session and the tourists' first innings.

The skipper was summoned to the middle after just 10.3 overs following the cheap dismissals of Cameron Bancroft (5) and Usman Khawaja (11).

David Warner (26) was starting to shift momentum when he chipped an unthreatening ball from Jake Ball to short mid-wicket, leaving Australia in serious trouble at 59-3.

The skipper was 19 not out at tea, desperate to form a partnership of substance with Peter Handscomb (14no), given another wicket would hand England control of the first Test.

Debutant Bancroft fell victim to an inspired opening spell from Stuart Broad, who earlier copped a barrage of bouncers and barbs, but dragged his side's total beyond 300 with the help of a dropped catch from Shaun Marsh in the deep.

Joe Root used offspinning allrounder Moeen Ali as a first-change bowler after eight overs, no doubt having been impressed with the turn generated earlier in the day by Nathan Lyon.

The visitors collapsed to be all out for 302 at lunch on the second day of the Ashes opener.
Source: SKY

Khawaja did little to shake his reputation as a batsman who battles against spin, misreading Moeen's second delivery to him. It went straight and trapped him plumb lbw.

Earlier, Nathan Lyon backed up pre-Ashes taunts with spin-induced torment for England.

Lyon removed dangerman Moeen and Chris Woakes in the space of five deliveries, with the wickets coming after a series of half-shouts, edges and unplayable deliveries.

