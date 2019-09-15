TODAY |

England allrounder Joe Denly ruled out of T20 series with Black Caps after ankle injury

AAP
England's Joe Denly has been ruled out of the rest of the Twenty20 series against New Zealand because of an ankle injury.

Denly rolled his right ankle minutes before the end of England's final training session ahead of the series opener in Christchurch, precluding his involvement in the seven-wicket win at Hagley Oval on Friday.

A scan has revealed ligament damage which will sideline the allrounder for the last four games of the series although, at this stage, the tourists will not call for a replacement.

Denly's involvement in the two-Test series that follows the T20 portion of the tour is now in major doubt.

He will start a rehabilitation program and be routinely assessed before the first Test gets under way on November 21.

The Kent player would be a core part of England's plans for that series, having made half-centuries in each of the last three Ashes Tests against Australia.

Joe Denly bats against Australia Source: Photosport
