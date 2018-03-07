 

England aim for sixth-straight ODI gong in series decider against Black Caps

England face New Zealand on Saturday in their game-five decider in Christchurch, looking for their sixth-consecutive one-day series title.

England's Jason Roy

England's Jason Roy

Source: Photosport

England coach Trevor Bayliss told reporters today, while the streak of series wins wasn't top of mind, victory over the Black Caps would give them plenty of satisfaction. The series is locked at 2-2.

"That'd be recognition of the hard work the boys have put in," he said.

"We go out to try and win every match, every series we possibly can."

England are coming off a five-wicket loss on Wednesday in Dunedin, having come under siege from century-hitting Kiwi hero Ross Taylor.

Bayliss said tight one-day matches were beneficial for his players in the lead- up to the Cricket World Cup in 12 months.

"We're a long way out from the World Cup, though time is going by fairly quickly, but these one-off matches are where it counts," Bayliss said.

"The way we've been playing one-day cricket, and obviously playing at home, we should go into that tournament as one of the favourites, which adds some pressure - so these are good tests."

Bayliss praised his troops for successfully adapting to Kiwi conditions after a long summer in Australia, including the Ashes series.

He encouraged them to keep the pressure on New Zealand on Saturday, with Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root hitting top form.

Ross Taylor. New Zealand Black Caps v England, ODI series, University Oval in Dunedin, New Zealand. Wednesday 7 March 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor.

Source: Photosport

Both scored centuries in Wednesday's fourth ODI loss.

Bayliss also said he expected Taylor - who aggravated a thigh issue while scoring his unbeaten 181 in Dunedin - to play through the pain barrier.

"That's what we're planning on," Bayliss said.

"I don't want to give him any head starts - he certainly doesn't need it."

