End of an era: Radio Sport won't carry domestic Black Caps commentary after this season

Radio Sport has announced this afternoon it will no longer broadcast live commentary of international and domestic cricket matches in New Zealand from next summer after failing to reach an agreement with the sport's governing body.

Radio Sport said in a statement this afternoon NZME has chosen not to renew the rights to broadcasting live commentary of New Zealand Cricket's domestic season (domestic and international matches played in New Zealand) next summer.

"Radio Sport has enjoyed being the 'Home of Cricket' for over 20 years and we treasure our connection with New Zealand cricket fans," NZME's head of talk Jason Winstanley said.

"We have been in discussions with New Zealand Cricket for some time but haven't been able to reach agreement on the rights. Our cricket coverage has run at a loss - something we've previously been prepared to wear, but we're now taking the opportunity to rethink our offering in this space."

Radio Sport says it will still provide listeners on updates of the matches as well as provide opinion, analysis and talkback on results.

NZ Cricket in a statement confirmed it had been unable to reach an agreement during the "exclusive negotiation period."