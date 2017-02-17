 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

Cricket


Eden Park groundcrew battling poor weather to prepare wicket for Black Caps' one-off T20 against Proteas

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Heavy rainfall overnight and forecasted thunderstorms haven't put a dampner on the Eden Park groundcrew's hopes of getting tonight's international Twenty20 clash between the Black Caps and South Africa underway.

The opening game is scheduled to start at 7pm at Eden Park.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Despite the poor weather over the past 24 hours, rain has eased in Auckland and the covers have been removed to reveal the wicket is in good condition.

A NZ Cricket spokesperson said the ground was "draining well" and they were "optomistic" for the one-off T20 this evening.

The positive thinking follows the frustrating decision earlier this month to scrach the second ODI against Australia in the Chappell-Hadlee series clash at McLean Park in Napier despite what seemingly appeared to be playable conditions for most of the afternoon.

It resulted in a NZ Cricket inquiry into McLean Park's problematic turf, drainage and irrigation systems which highlighted the need for urgent remedial work.

It also saw the fourth ODI between the Black Caps and Proteas in the upcoming series which was initially meant to be played there removed and given to Hamilton's Seddon Park instead.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:18
1
The former All Black has reportedly been stopped for drink driving in Paris.

Dan Carter admits to drink-driving: 'No excuses - I made a massive error of judgment'

00:17
2
The opening game is scheduled to start at 7pm at Eden Park.

Eden Park groundcrew battling poor weather to prepare wicket for Black Caps' one-off T20 against Proteas

00:30
3
The Swedish striker tore apart St Etienne with swagger in front of a roaring Old Trafford crowd during the first leg of the Final 32 fixture.

Watch: Man U star Zlatan Ibrahimovic oozes confidence in hat-trick Europa League performance

00:42
4
1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.

WATCH: Exclusive footage shows Team New Zealand flying across Auckland waters using game-changing leg-powered grinders


00:38
5
The polarising forward got into heavy contact with DeMarcus Cousins before the refs called him for a foul which he very clearly didn’t agree with.

Watch: Howling Golden State star Draymond Green thrown out of NBA game after on-court tantrum over foul

00:23
The Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull met with Bill English today, and laid a wreath in Arrowtown.

'We both know the cruelty of nature' - Aussie PM reiterates Anzac mateship on NZ visit

Turnbull praised helicopter pilot Steve Askin who died on Tuesday.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

02:53

Video: Sunset to darkness - timelapse captures terror and beauty of devastating Port Hills fire

Dru Norriss filmed the fire's transition from smoky filmed daylight to an orange inferno.

01:23
Donald Trump goes on rambling assessment of what a good a good job he's doing, makes snide remarks at opponents and other bizarre observations in erratic speech to American people.

Watch Trump's relentless attack on his 'fake news' CNN nemesis: 'The tone is such hatred, I'm not a bad person'

President Donald Trump mounted a vigorous defence of his presidency.

01:40
The Acting Defence Minister backtracked on his critical comments saying he “made a dreadful mistake” answering a reporter’s question.

Watch: 'This is not a court of inquiry' - Gerry Brownlee prickly over handling of Christchurch fire disaster

Lianne Dalziel is under fire over the time it took to declare an emergency.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ