Eden Park groundcrew battling poor weather to prepare wicket for Black Caps' one-off T20 against Proteas

Heavy rainfall overnight and forecasted thunderstorms haven't put a dampner on the Eden Park groundcrew's hopes of getting tonight's international Twenty20 clash between the Black Caps and South Africa underway.

Despite the poor weather over the past 24 hours, rain has eased in Auckland and the covers have been removed to reveal the wicket is in good condition.

A NZ Cricket spokesperson said the ground was "draining well" and they were "optomistic" for the one-off T20 this evening.

The positive thinking follows the frustrating decision earlier this month to scrach the second ODI against Australia in the Chappell-Hadlee series clash at McLean Park in Napier despite what seemingly appeared to be playable conditions for most of the afternoon.

It resulted in a NZ Cricket inquiry into McLean Park's problematic turf, drainage and irrigation systems which highlighted the need for urgent remedial work.