 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Eden Park 'a difficult challenge' as Aussies look to overturn nightmare Auckland record

share

Source:

AAP

Australia's batsmen will have to overturn their recent horrific record at Eden Park if they are to get their Chappell-Hadlee series campaign off to a winning start.

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 06: Australian fast bowlers Mitchell Starc (L) and Mitchell Marsh (R) of Australia prepare prior to game two of the One Day International series between Australia and New Zealand at Manuka Oval on December 6, 2016 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Matt King - CA/Cricket Australia/Getty Images)

Australian fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Marsh of Australia prepare prior to game two of the One Day International series between Australia and New Zealand at Manuka Oval.

Source: Getty

The Aussies have struggled with the bat in their past two one-day visits to the ground, rolled for 148 and 151 as New Zealand's quicks have done the damage with the swinging ball.

And it's something the Australians are all too aware that needs to change if they are to defend the trophy they won at home last month according to left-arm quick Mitchell Starc.

"It presents a different challenge to what some of the guys might have seen recently in Australia," Starc said.

"The swinging ball and a little bit in the wicket.

"But all the guys are here for a reason because they're good enough to play for their country."

The series also forms part of a bigger picture in Australia's long-term preparations.

While some of the squad will head to India for the four-Test series following the one-dayers, the next big limited overs tournament will be played in similar conditions in England, with June's Champions Trophy.

Something which Starc believes the Aussie batsman will be casting one eye towards.

"Whether its our testing our defences or being able to battle the swinging ball that NZ are going to present to us it's a good challenge for us," he said.

"I think moving forward through this series it's about winning and keeping the Chappell-Hadlee but then moving onto the Champions Trophy."

The series could also act as a trial in some ways for the likes of Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh ahead of the June tournament, with captain Steve Smith, David Warner and Usman Khawaja all rested or injured.

It will therefore be the last chance for them to state their case in one-day cricket before the squads for the competition are named.

"Sure, we've got the captain and vice captain not with us," Starc said.

"But it's an opportunity for guys who have been around the team to come in and perform well and a chance for them to cement a spot in the team."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The now 18-time Grand Slam champion thanked his opponent after what will go down as one of the greatest finals in history.

Watch: 'I would have been happy to share it with Rafa' - humble Roger Federer thanks Nadal after Australian Open win

00:24
2
Just 18,000 out of a possible 70,000 are believed to have attended the annual Wellington event.

Wellington a 'ghost town' - Sir Gordon Tietjens slams Sevens weekend

01:53
3
A US judge has issued a temporary halt to the deportation of visa holders and refugees stranded at airports following Donald Trump's travel ban.

'President Trump has made me an alien' - Mo Farah blasts new US immigration policy

00:13
4

Watch: Did Serena Williams snub her fiance after Aussie Open victory?

00:40
5
Tony and his now fiancé Yvonne were attending an NBA game in the USA, on a visit from their native Shanghai, when this happened.

Watch: 'She said yes' - romantic moment Chinese man gets down on one knee at NBA game

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 06: Australian fast bowlers Mitchell Starc (L) and Mitchell Marsh (R) of Australia prepare prior to game two of the One Day International series between Australia and New Zealand at Manuka Oval on December 6, 2016 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Matt King - CA/Cricket Australia/Getty Images)

Eden Park 'a difficult challenge' as Aussies look to overturn nightmare Auckland record

Aussie paceman Mitchell Starc spoke about his side's horror record in New Zealand.

00:29
The now 18-time Grand Slam champion thanked his opponent after what will go down as one of the greatest finals in history.

Watch: 'I would have been happy to share it with Rafa' - humble Roger Federer thanks Nadal after Australian Open win

Federer claimed an 18th career Grand Slam title with a victory over Rafael Nadal in Melbourne.

01:53
A US judge has issued a temporary halt to the deportation of visa holders and refugees stranded at airports following Donald Trump's travel ban.

'President Trump has made me an alien' - Mo Farah blasts new US immigration policy

The double Olympic champion took to Facebook to criticise the new policy restricting entry into the US.

00:40
Tony and his now fiancé Yvonne were attending an NBA game in the USA, on a visit from their native Shanghai, when this happened.

Watch: 'She said yes' - romantic moment Chinese man gets down on one knee at NBA game

Tony and his now fiance Yvonne were attending an NBA game in the US, on a visit from their native Shanghai, when this happened.

02:39
The South Auckland intersection resembled a war zone after the crash in Manukau.

Women injured in crash identified following dramatic police chase

Police sought help from the public yesterday to identify the women injured in the Auckland crash.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ