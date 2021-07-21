ECB hoping new The Hundred format will thrive like T20

Many top sporting competitions are currently in their offseasons around the world but there’s a brand new tournament set to launch in the UK tomorrow morning hoping to attract younger audiences.

The Hundred is cricket's latest attempt to draw new crowds to the sport, much like Twenty20 did when it was first introduced in 2003.

The tournament features a bit of New Zealand talent but has largely flown under the radar for many – including cricket fans.