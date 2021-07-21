TODAY |

ECB hoping new The Hundred format will thrive like T20

Source:  1 NEWS

Many top sporting competitions are currently in their offseasons around the world but there’s a brand new tournament set to launch in the UK tomorrow morning hoping to attract younger audiences.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The competition, named after the fact each innings is only 100 balls, is the first franchise-based competition in England and Wales.

The Hundred is cricket's latest attempt to draw new crowds to the sport, much like Twenty20 did when it was first introduced in 2003.

The tournament features a bit of New Zealand talent but has largely flown under the radar for many – including cricket fans.

Watch 1 NEWS Sport’s Dewi Preece’s explainer above to get up to speed with the fast-paced format and why the ECB are introducing it.

Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Backyard' Brisbane Olympics gives 'enormous opportunities' to NZ
2
Savea 'clipped around the ear' for no mouthguard in Fiji Test
3
Warriors prop fined $5000 for offensive writing on strapping
4
Child skateboarding phenom smashes historic Tony Hawk record in front of legend
5
All Blacks training with 14 men to practice red card scenarios for Bledisloe series
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Despite not playing WTC final, Somerville and others to still be recognised

Black Caps to go on tour with mace after historic WTC win

New Zealand ponders Black Caps tribute following historic WTC win

England cricketer Ollie Robinson receives eight-game ban for racist tweets