Dumped England star leads the way as Sydney Thunder topple Melbourne Renegades



Marsh and in-form opener Sam Harper (39) helped set the Thunder a target of 170.



But patient half-centuries from openers Usman Khawaja (66) and Alex Hales (68) laid a solid platform for the run chase before Alex Ross got the visitors over the line with the winning boundary in a frenetic final over.



The Thunder reached 4-171 to win by six wickets with just two balls to spare and maintain their unbeaten record, having downed Brisbane Heat in the season opener 48 hours earlier.



Khawaja slipped at one point while turning for a second run and looked to have hurt the same knee he'd previously had surgery on.



But he batted on and allayed injury fears later during a television interview.



"I'm fine, I just jarred it a little bit," Khawaja told Channel 7.



"It's scary because I've done that knee before in a very similar way, but it's all good."



The knock was a timely reminder of Khawaja's white-ball capabilities after he was this week left out of Australia's ODI squad for the tour of India in January.



Marsh, too, was left out of the ODI squad, with Australia T20 and Renegades captain Aaron Finch later declaring the West Australian the world's most underrated T20 batsman.



Marsh began his new life in red in typically steady fashion before opening the shoulders in the second over after the Renegades called their strategy time-out.



It eventually took a brilliant diving catch from Thunder all-rounder Daniel Sams on the boundary to dismiss Marsh, who batted at No.3.



Diminutive wicketkeeper Harper picked up where he left off with the bat after scoring a blistering century in a warm-up match against Melbourne Stars three days earlier.



He sent left-arm seamer Sams to the fine-leg boundary with a ramp shot off the second ball he faced and put the next one back over the bowler's head.



Harper (39) managed four fours and a pair of sixes in 19 balls before Sams eventually got his revenge, with a leading edge proving the batsman's downfall.



Sams had a hand in three key wickets, removing Harper and Dan Christian either side of his excellent catch in the deep to get rid of Marsh.



He finished with 2-26 from three overs, with off-spinner Arjun Nair (2-32, four overs) also claiming multiple wickets by dismissing Finch and Marsh.