Drop Southee for Ferguson, suggests former Black Caps batting coach

Tim Southee could be a casualty of the Black Caps' impressive bowling stocks heading into the first Test against England on Thursday, with Lockie Ferguson waiting in the wings to debut, according to former batting coach Craig McMillan.

With Ferguson added to the Black Caps' squad for the two-Test series, selectors will be scratching their heads over the make up of their bowling attack.

Ferguson's glaring success in white ball cricket makes him an appealing choice to face England, capable of consistently reaching speeds of 150km/h, and also able to swing the ball at pace.

What's more, England's batting unit is hardly world-class, skittled for double figures three times since the start of 2018, including being bowled out for 58 at Eden Park last March.

Currently, the Black Caps' first choice Test attack consists of the swing bowling duo of Trent Boult and Southee, along with the sheer aggression of Neil Wagner.

The similarity in roles would suggest that one of Boult or Southee be dropped if Ferguson was to be handed a debut at Bay Oval.

Speaking to Radio Sport, McMillan suggested that it could be vice-captain Southee forced to make way for the pace of Ferguson, adding a new dimension against a suspect England batting lineup.

"There's also the opportunity for [Ferguson] to come in and use the new ball," McMillan said.

"He does it for Auckland, he swings the new ball. Maybe someone like Tim Southee might need a rest, he played all five of those T20s.

"The bowlers will have to be managed through the summer - there are seven Test matches and not all of them will play seven Test matches.

"That managed workload will be important so he [Ferguson] might come in for Tim Southee for this first match."