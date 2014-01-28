'It was a dream come true' - Luke Ronchi calls time on Black Caps career

Black Caps wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi has today announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket at the age of 36.

Luke Ronchi of the Black Caps Source: Photosport

Ronchi, who was born in New Zealand, represented Australia from 2008-2009 before returning to play for the country of his birth in 2013.

The explosive batsman played four Tests, 85 One Day Internationals and 32 Twenty-20 Internationals for New Zealand.

The 36-year old said in a statement that he was thankful for the opportunity to return to international cricket.

"It was a dream come true," Ronchi said.

"I can't think of a better time to have been involved with New Zealand cricket. From the 2015 World Cup campaign, through to the overseas tours of that time and some amazing games and series, it’s been a genuine highlight for me."

Black Caps coach Mike Hesson praised the role that Ronchi has played for the team.

"We'll remember Luke fondly for the energy he created in the field and his selfless attitude towards the team," Hesson said.

"He was always prepared to play a role for the greater good of the team; to do what was required even if that risked sacrificing his wicket."