Down posts career-best to lead White Ferns to competitive total versus Australia

A career-best score for opener Lauren Down has helped the White Ferns set a competitive total in the first ODI against Australia at the Bay Oval today.

Lauren Down hit eight boundaries on her way to 90. Source: Spark Sport

Down, whose previous best ODI score was just 15, scored 90 off 134 ball to lead the White Ferns to a total of 212 all out.

Amelia Kerr and captain Amy Satterthwaite chipped in with 33 and 32 respectively, but a late innings collapse meant the White Ferns were unable to convert their strong start into a big total.

After Kerr fell in the 38th over, the White Ferns lost seven wickets for just 53 runs, and were bowled out with seven balls left in the innings.

Pace bowler Megan Schutt did the majority of the damage, taking four for 32 from nine overs, while Nicola Carey also contributed three for 34.

