'I don't think it's fair' - England skipper still perplexed by World Cup win

Victorious captain Eoin Morgan has opened up about his acceptance of winning the Cricket World Cup, questioning the fairness of the result that saw the Black Caps finish runners up for the second straight tournament.

With both the main innings' and Super Overs finishing as ties, England lifted the Cricket World Cup for the very first time on a technicality, having hit more boundaries than the Black Caps.

Speaking to the Times, Morgan was still uncertain as to why the winner had to be decided on a countback.

"I don't think it's fair to have a result like that when there's very little between the sides," Morgan said.

"I'm black and white. I'm normally going: 'I know. I was there, that happened.' [But] I can't stick my finger on where the game was won and lost.

"I'm not sure winning it makes it any easier. It would be more difficult to lose, of course."

Morgan isn't the only captain questioning the result either with the English skipper having had several conversations with Black Caps captain Kane Williamson.

"I spoke to Kane over the last couple of days on numerous occasions and none of us has come up with a rational explanation as to the various times we gave them the game and they gave it back to us.

"Like me, he can't get his head around everything."

England's captain Eoin Morgan is sprayed with champagne as he raises the trophy after winning the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. Source: Associated Press
