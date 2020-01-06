'I don't really like the attention' – Canterbury's Leo Carter reacts to colossal 36-run over

Canterbury Kings batsman Leo Carter isn't getting carried away with his six-hitting heroics, having last night become the seventh cricketer in history to hit six consecutive maximums in the same over.

With the Kings needing 64 runs from 30 balls in their run chase at Hagley Oval, left-hander Carter stood firm, hitting Anton Devcich for six consecutive sixes, swinging the match into the Kings’ favour, eventually getting home by seven wickets.

Carter himself would finish not out with 70 from just 29 balls. The 25-year-old joins India's Yuvraj Singh, England's Ross Whitely and Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai in achieving the feat in the 20-over format.

Meanwhile, South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs managed six sixes in an over against the Netherlands at the 2007 World Cup, while both Sir Garry Sobers of the West Indies and Ravi Shastri of India managed the mark in first class cricket.

Speaking to 1 NEWS today though, Carter says that he’s still coming to terms with what he achieved.

"My phone's been blowing up to be fair," Carter says.

"I don't really like the attention that much either.

"[I'm] pretty still pretty shocked, pretty stoked that it happened, but pretty shocked."

Having already hit five sixes, Carter says that he was going to swing for the fence regardless of the situation on the last ball of the over.

"I was just going to try and hit it for six again, and I kind of knew off the bat that that one was going to go, I probably got that one the best.

"I've never heard Hagley [Oval] like that, especially cheering for me.