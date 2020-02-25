Donald Trump stumped trying to pronounce name of Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar

Basking in adulation from a massive, colourful crowd, US President Donald Trump addressed more than 100,000 people packed in the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, in western India yesterday.

During his speech he mispronounced the name of India's most famous cricket player, Sachin Tendulkar, which nevertheless drew applause and cheering from the crowd.

He was more successful in pronouncing the current India captain Virat Kohli.

Trump also announced a new US$3 billion arms deal with India, and said the US should be "India's premier defence partner."