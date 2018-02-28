 

Dominant England thump poor Black Caps to level ODI series at Bay Oval

A lukewarm batting display has cost New Zealand dearly in Wednesday's second ODI against England, going down by six wickets.

TAURANGA, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 28: England batsman Ben Stokes pulls a ball to the boundary during the 2nd ODI between New Zealand and England at Bay Oval on February 28, 2018 in Tauranga, New Zealand. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

England batsman Ben Stokes pulls a ball to the boundary during the second ODI between New Zealand and England at Bay Oval.

Source: Getty

Setting the English a paltry target of 224 for victory, the Black Caps did their best with the ball but simply couldn't stem the flow of runs.

While Jason Roy and Joe Root were removed early - both by paceman Trent Boult - the remaining English batsmen did the job with ease.

Opener Jonny Bairstow struck a respectable 37 before captain Eoin Morgan and allrounder Ben Stokes - hitting 62 and 63 respectively - guided their side home.

They reached their target with more than 12 overs remaining.

The Catch-a-Million winner can thank England's Jos Buttler after he hit a six late in England's comprehensive win.
Source: SKY

In the end, the Tauranga match was defined by poor Kiwi batting.

Down and out at 108-6 before the 30-over mark, the Kiwis looked set to implode at the Bay Oval and hand the English a cruisy run chase.

But a solid 38 from allrounder Colin de Grandhomme and stunning 63 not out from Mitch Santner - including six boundaries and a six - kept the match alive, with New Zealand bowled out in the final over for 223.

Until Santner and de Grandhomme's efforts, the Kiwi run rate rarely ticked over four an over, with Colin Munro, Ross Taylor and Mark Chapman going cheaply.

Bizarrely, four Black Caps fell to run-outs from clinical English fielding - Taylor, de Grandhomme, stand-in skipper Tim Southee and Boult.

Martin Guptill hit 50 from 87 balls before being snared by Moeen Ali.

Kane Williamson did not play due to a hamstring niggle.

TAURANGA, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 28: New Zealand fielder Colin de Grandhomme dives to catch out England batsman Joe Root during the 2nd ODI between New Zealand and England at Bay Oval on February 28, 2018 in Tauranga, New Zealand. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

New Zealand fielder Colin de Grandhomme dives to make a catch and dismiss England batsman Joe Root during the second ODI between New Zealand and England at Bay Oval in Tauranga.

Source: Getty

The two teams will go to Wellington for this weekend's third ODI with one win apiece, before the fourth and fifth ODIs in Dunedin and Christchurch.

The Black Caps won last weekend's first ODI by three wickets.

"We scrapped through to something we could bowl at, but it's never easy when you hand the opposition four run-outs," Southee said.

"The effort from the bowlers was top drawer to keep coming, keep trying.

"But the way they played, they were too good today."

The loss ends the Caps' nine-match ODI winning streak.

