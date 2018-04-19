Domestic Twenty20 leagues identified by ICC as largest targets for match-fixing

 

Cricket chiefs have identified emerging domestic Twenty20 leagues as the biggest targets for corruption, in the wake of TV station Al Jazeera's match-fixing claims.

Kolkata Knight Rider batsman Dinesh Karthik plays a shot during an IPL 2018 cricket match against Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Kolkata Knight Rider batsman Dinesh Karthik plays a shot during an IPL 2018 cricket match against Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Source: Associated Press

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is to meet with Al Jazeera bosses in a bid to investigate fully following the Middle East-based station's program Cricket's Match-Fixers.

The documentary focused on the activities of an India-based criminal syndicate member and his methods to fix the results of some matches and passages of play in others.

Australia captain Tim Paine and England captain Joe Root have both rubbished Al Jazeera's claims that relate to their teams.

England's Chennai Test against India in December 2016 and Australia's match against India in Ranchi last year were both cited in the documentary.

Chief executive David Richardson has vowed the ICC will fully investigate Al Jazeera's claims, while admitting that new domestic competitions can be at risk of match-fixing.

Asked if new domestic competitions offer the greatest risk of corruption, Richardson replied: "I think those leagues do provide an additional opportunity for the people that want to get involved and try and fix.

"So what we need to make sure is that anyone staging a T20 domestic tournament, especially televised, that they have in place minimum standards for dealing with the problem.

"To make sure they have an anti-corruption code in place that is applicable to the tournament, that all the players are educated, and that we are monitoring the franchise owners, the people involved in the tournament, doing due diligence."

Richardson insisted tournaments staged in countries without full ICC membership will need to improve their anti-corruption logistics.

Asked if the ICC has enough resources to cope, Richardson said: "Well, not necessarily at ICC, but certainly in conjunction with our members.

"So it's going to be a case in the future that before any approval is given for these types of tournaments that happen outside the full members, they've got to show that they've either got the ICC involved in setting up an anti-corruption unit, or the tournament doesn't take place.

"We've got to take much sterner action in the future."

