'Do better than I did' - Ross Taylor reveals Brendon McCullum’s cheeky message ahead of 100th Test

Brendon McCullum hopes Ross Taylor’s 100th Test match for New Zealand goes better than his did.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kiwi batsman Taylor will bring up the milestone when he takes the field against India in Wellington on Friday, joining McCullum, Stephen Fleming and Daniel Vettori in the century club.

He received a message from Vettori last night, and Taylor said McCullum called shortly before he spoke to the press this afternoon.

While the captaincy saga between Taylor and McCullum means they are probably never going to be best mates, the latter was happy to wish Taylor the best of luck.

“I just got a call from Brendon before we got here saying ‘all the best’, he said do better than he did,” Taylor said.

“I don’t know what he did in his game, I asked if there was any tips on how to deal with tickets.

“It’s obviously a special club to join, and it’s nice to hear from fellow players who have been there.”

McCullum’s 100th Test, against Australia in Wellington, saw New Zealand lose by an innings and 52 runs.

He scored 0 and 10.

Last year’s abandoned Test against Bangladesh in Christchurch, following the mosque attacks, meant Taylor is bringing up the milestone on home soil instead of in Australia.

That means a freebie for the Basin Reserve is in hot demand from Taylor's friends and family.

“I don’t know if I’ve got enough tickets for them all. They’re all coming out of the woodwork - old coaches, things like that.