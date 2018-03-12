'It is disgraceful, it is upsetting' – Aussie netball icon slams 'sexist' SBW masks

Australian netball great Liz Ellis has slammed South African cricket fans' use of Sonny Bill Williams masks, as the ongoing spat between the two sides shows no signs of abating.

Following the fall out between David Warner and Quinton de Kock in Durban, South African fans produced masks of the All Blacks superstar, who was involved in a toilet tryst with Warner's wife Candice over 10 years ago.

Speaking on Nine's Sport Sunday, Ellis fumed at the fact Warner's wife is continually being bought into the dispute.

"A player's wife is being dragged through the mud ... 40 years after the sexual revolution ... in the middle of the Me Too movement, the week of International Women's Day," Ellis said.

"They're attempting to shame her for her past. It really does slam home this idea that some neanderthals have, that women are the property of their men."



"It upsets me to the core because sport is a real driver in society.



"I don't see fans turning up at All Blacks games with Candice Falzon masks, so how dare they turn up at a South African cricket game in masks of someone who the wife of one of the cricketers was formerly involved with.



"It is disgraceful. It is upsetting."