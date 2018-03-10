'It is disgraceful' - Cricket South Africa officials face the sack over SBW masks

Two Cricket South Africa officials could be sacked over a photograph that shows them grinning alongside fans wearing "disgraceful" Sonny Bill Williams masks.

South African fans making Sonny Bill Williams masks Source: Twitter/Dan Nicholl

Clive Eksteen and Altaaf Kazi have been summoned to CSA headquarters in Johannesburg as the fallout continues from an image that emerged on Saturday.

The photo shows Eksteen and Kazi smiling as they linked arms with three men who donned the masks in an oafish attempt to taunt David Warner during the second Test.

Eksteen is CSA's head of commercial and marketing, while Kazi is the organisation's head of communications.

The pair are expected to meet with CSA bosses today.

Warner's wife Candice had a tryst more than 10 years ago with Williams.

It was a remark from Quinton de Kock during the first Test about Warner's wife that ignited a fit of rage, with the vice-captain later dubbing that comment "vile and disgusting".

Cricket Australia (CA) is furious that two high-ranking officials would involve themselves in such a low-brow episode.

"Cricket Australia spoke to Cricket South Africa officials yesterday to express disappointment with this matter and events that unfolded off-field Friday at St George's Park," a CA spokesperson said.

"CA appreciates the swift response, including the sincere apology from CSA, and the seriousness with which the matter is being treated."

Bad blood between the teams continues to bubble, although they are on the same page regarding reports about potential ball-tampering implications of tape on David Warner's hand.

Both camps have dismissed the claims.

There has been widespread condemnation of the Williams masks, with Australian netball icon Liz Ellis fuming on the Nine Network.

"A player's wife is being dragged through the mud ... 40 years after the sexual revolution ... in the middle of the me too movement, the week of international women's day," Ellis said.

"They're attempting to shame her for her past. It really does slam home this idea that some neanderthals have, that women are the property of their men.

"It upsets me to the core because sport is a real driver in society.

"I don't see fans turning up at All Blacks games with Candice Falzon masks, so how dare they turn up at a South African cricket game in masks of someone who the wife of one of the cricketers was formerly involved with.

"It is disgraceful. It is upsetting."

It's understood the venue initially banned the masks, as per the tourists' request, but Eksteen and Kazi then intervened.

The masks are now banned again. CSA has apologised in a statement, but at this stage nobody from the sporting organisation has spoken directly with David or Candice.