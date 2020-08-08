Disappointed Suzie Bates vowing to be ready after Women’s World Cup postponement

Disappointed, but we’ll be ready.

Suzie Bates. Source: Photosport

That’s the message from one of the White Ferns’ most experienced players after the 2021 Women’s Cricket World Cup was officially postponed until 2022.

Suzie Bates admits an extra 12 months of preparation is “daunting”, but she won’t be deterred by the delay.

“Knowing you’ve got a home World Cup, it’s really motivating, especially at my age when I’ve never had that opportunity,” she told 1 NEWS.

“That was kind of a carrot that I knew I wanted to play until at least then.”

The World Cup had been scheduled for February 2021.

The qualifying event for the remaining three places will now be held next year.

The 32-year-old says she can’t see too many of her teammates wanting to pull out before then.

“Maybe after that you might see a big exodus, but we’ll have to wait and see.”