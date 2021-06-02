Dion Nash recalls Black Caps' first Test win at Lord's - and why current team could end 22-year drought since

The Black Caps will look to end a 22-year drought at Lord's when they begin tonight's Test against England but a bowler who was part of that historic 1999 victory has a feeling they can do just that.

Dion Nash took four wickets across to the two innings in the nine wicket win over England at the home of cricket and told 1 NEWS he still remembers the match like it was yesterday.

"The [century] from Matt Horne stands out really bold because it was one the gutsiest hundreds I've seen that I've played in and it meant so much because it set the match up for us to win it," Nash recalled.

"I think bowling with Chris [Cairns] and as a unit in that Test, we bowled really well. Chris got five wickets but as a group, it was just one of those things where we set a new standard for ourselves."

The Black Caps bowlers restricted England to totals of just 186 and 229 in their two innings while Horne's ton was the backbone for New Zealand's first innings total of 358 before they chased down the target of just 59 with nine wickets to spare.

"Winning was really important because we hadn't won at Lord's but also for the rest of the series, it set a standard that we were able to keep replicating."

Nash said the team bought into the philosophy of "BTB" or "better than before" during the 1990s which helped them develop into the squad that pulled off a rare win against England on their soil.

The idea of constantly improving and looking inward is something he sees in today's team as well who earlier this year made their own history by reaching the World No.1 Test team ranking for the first time.

"I think the current group is amazing," he said.

"I think, for some time now, they've had really strong leadership - and leadership isn't just one person. It's not just the captain, or the vice-captain, or the coach. It's five or six senior players [being leaders] and I think right now you'd say we're pushing around the seven-eight mark in this group and that's why they're performing the way they are."

Going into tonight's match, Nash gives the current crop every chance of replicating what he and the 1999 team pulled off at the hallowed ground.

"I think this group has got a good chance," he said.

"I just hope that the carrot of the World Test Championship doesn't detract from the chance to win in England because, for me, beating England in England is pretty special.

"These are three very big Tests and I hope they can take the merits of each one."

Nash conceded the absence of bowler Trent Boult does likely affect New Zealand's chances but there's still plenty of talent in the bowling attack that can get the job done.

"They'll be wanting to knock it off as much as anyone else.