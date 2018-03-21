 

'Difference between banter and abuse' - sledging to continue says new Australia coach

AAP

Justin Langer has given the green light for Australia to carry on sledging but insists there is no room for rampant on-field abuse.

Steve Smith of Australia reacts during the 2018 Test Series match between South Africa and Australia at Sahara Kings Park Stadium in Durban, South Africa. on the 04 March 2018 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Steve Smith of Australia reacts during the 2018 Test Series match between South Africa and Australia at Sahara Kings Park Stadium in Durban, South Africa.

Source: Photosport

The Aussies' berating behaviour was called into question during their South Africa tour in March.

The disastrous series culminated in the ball-tampering scandal which saw former captain Steve Smith and deputy David Warner slapped with one-year suspensions and former coach Darren Lehmann stepping down.

Angry on-field exchanges only contributed to a call for a general culture change within the Aussie camp.

Langer, who succeeded Lehmann, is sure his side will keep deploying the on-field verbals but says there have to be strict boundaries.

In other words, sledging good. Abuse bad.

"Everyone talks about sledging but there's a difference between banter and abuse," Langer said in London on Wednesday ahead of Australia's one-day tour of England.

"It doesn't matter if you're off the field or on it, there's no room for abuse but there's plenty of room for banter or what we call sledging.

"It's actually a fun part of the game, but when anyone steps over the line with abuse it's not on, it's as simple as that."

To prove a point, the 47-year-old former Test opener quipped he still deploys the old mind games when playing the card game Uno with his daughter.

"If I play Uno with my daughter, there's lots of banter, we sledge each other but we don't abuse each other," Langer joked.

"She wants to beat me big time and I want to beat her back big time. That's okay that's part of the game, but I never abuse her and if she abuses me, that's trouble, you know?"

Captain Tim Paine said the verbals must be used in a less toxic way.

"We want to be more respectful the way we go about it but we don't think we are going to change the way we play in a really competitive spirit," said Paine, who has replaced Smith as skipper in the Test and one-day sides.

"Certainly, we're not going to be silent out of the field but there's got to be a respectful element to it.

"We know what's right and what's wrong ... it's up to me and Justin and the senior players to make sure the banter never turns to abuse."

Australia will get the chance to implement their new approach in a tune-up against English county side Sussex, coached by former Test bowler Jason Gillespie, on Thursday.

Langer's men then return to Lord's to face Middlesex on Saturday before opening hostilities against England for real in the first ODI at the Oval on June 13.

