'Didn't realise how fast I was going' – Finn Allen on his 16-ball 50, and stats that back stellar season

Dewi Preece, 1 News Sport Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

As complicated as batting can seem, Finn Allen is making it look ridiculously easy.

Source: 1 NEWS

“Simplicity for me is just watching the ball and trying to hit it hard.”

And you’d struggle to find a harder hitter elsewhere in the competition.

Allen leads this season’s Super Smash in runs scored (423) most sixes (21) most boundaries (41) most fifties (5) and has the highest strike rate (194.03) of any batsman to score more than 100 runs.

And all those attributes were on display at the Basin Reserve against Central on Sunday, when Allen blasted the third-fastest Super Smash 50, from just 16 deliveries.

“I didn't even realise how fast it was going. Me and Devs (fellow opener Devon Conway) just kept talking about continuing to keep going, get as far ahead of the rate as we could, and make the most of that power play.”

Source: Photosport

It was Allen’s fifth half century of the competition, with his slowest coming off just 29 balls. The others from 24, 20, 20 and now 16 deliveries.

“My role is to get us as far ahead of the rate as I can, get us off to a bit of a flier. Those top six overs are pretty crucial for us to put as many (runs) on the board as we can.”

So far in the competition, Wellington have averaged 59.8 runs through the first six power play overs. Otago are the only other side to average over fifty (53.3).

The Firebirds are also dominating the top-order statistics, with an average opening partnership of 44, streets ahead of the competition’s next best, Canterbury’s 27.6.

Allen’s combination with Conway is arguably the most exciting on the New Zealand domestic scene.

“We balance each other out a bit, he really keeps me calm and keeps me going as well. Even yesterday when I'm going good, he says I don't need to look to do too much, just keep standing still and hit the ball hard. There's been games when I haven't felt too great and he's pulled me out of that, and helped me to get going.”

Allen's hoping to keep his purple patch going into their last regular season game against his former side this weekend.

“Job certainly not done. We go to Auckland this weekend, which will be really good. A good chance to put out a full performance, which I think we're still almost searching for.”

A scary prospect, that there might be more to come.

Cricket
Dewi Preece
