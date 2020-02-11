'I didn't have much left in the legs' - Sophie Devine reflects on maiden T20 century

White Ferns batter Sophie Devine has played down her record-breaking innings in yesterday's series-clinching T20 win against South Africa but admits she'll probably look back on the milestone fondly when she's retired.

Devine spoke to media today following yesterday's 69-run win in Wellington in the fourth match of the five-game series, where she hit her maiden ton, and passed 50 for the fifth consecutive innings - a new world record.

However, she said the most important thing was the team got the result.

"To wrap up the series was really pleasing," Devine said.

However, Devine acknowledged hitting her first T20 century on her home turf added to the moment for her.

"It is really special for me to be able to bring up a milestone like that at the Basin Reserve," the skipper said.

"I've played a lot of cricket there, I've watched a lot of cricket there and I've had great support from Cricket Wellington and everyone involved there.

"It was a real surreal moment and one I'll look back on with great fondness."

Devine said claiming a T20 century wasn't something that had been on her mind much but rather, believed that sort of thing "takes care of itself" when the moment, such as it did yesterday, arrives.

"It probably wasn't until I was in the 80s and [batting partner] Suzie [Bates] mentioned, 'if you stay in here, you're on track,' and then you do get a few nerves when you get close.

"But at the end of the day, it's about sticking to your role and doing your job for the team - I didn't have much left in the legs at the end of it."

Multiple records fell in yesterday's victory but perhaps most impressive was Devine notching her fifth consecutive T20 international half-century - the first cricketer in both the men's and women's game to do so as she surpassed greats such as Brendon McCullum and Chris Gayle's long-standing record of four with her knock.

Devine and Bates also collected a White Ferns wicket record with their 142-run second wicket partnership before Devine was dismissed on the penultimate ball of the innings for 105 from 65 balls.

Rather than embracing the achievements though, Devine is turning her attention to tomorrow's dead rubber and the World Cup later this year.