'I didn't have to move an inch': Adelaide Oval guard plays down epic chair catch in BBL

Adelaide Oval security guard Vikas Chhikara was the very definition of nonchalance when he caught a Joe Burns six on the boundary in Wednesday's Big Bash League clash between the Heat and Strikers.

Footage of the catch has been shared online,but Chhikara is surprised by all the fuss being made about him.

"It was easy because it came straight to me," he said. "I didn't have to move an inch.