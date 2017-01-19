Did commentators go too far? BBL captain changes strategy to batsman after broadcasters offer statistical advice

Australian television network Channel TEN has come under fire after commentators of the Big Bash League T20 match between the Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder gave out statistics to one of the captains to help him dismiss a renowned batsman.

Mark Howard told Strikers skipper Brad Hodge early in the Thunder's innings his bowler Ben Laughlin had decent numbers against Shane Watson.

Howard informed Hodge Channel 10's statistician Lawrie Colliver found that Laughlin had dismissed Watson twice in the last eight deliveries he'd bowled to Watson in the Australian cricket competition.

"Really?"’ Hodge said.

"I'll leave that with you skipper," Howard replied during the live cross.

"I'll bring him on next over then. Let's get him into the game," the Strikers' captain said as he began calling and gesturing to Laughlin to warm up for the next over.

The Daily Telegraph's cricket commentator Christian Nicolussi says the incident was "not a great look for the Big Bash League".

"The timing and nature of the conversation was not ideal, especially given cricket officials have had their concerns in the past about information being abused by punters betting legally and illegally around the globe."