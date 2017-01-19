 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Did commentators go too far? BBL captain changes strategy to batsman after broadcasters offer statistical advice

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Australian television network Channel TEN has come under fire after commentators of the Big Bash League T20 match between the Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder gave out statistics to one of the captains to help him dismiss a renowned batsman.

Brad Hodge knows the damage Sydney Thunder’s Shane Watson can cause so commentators told him who was the best Adelaide bowler to face him.
Source: SKY

Mark Howard told Strikers skipper Brad Hodge early in the Thunder's innings his bowler Ben Laughlin had decent numbers against Shane Watson.

Howard informed Hodge Channel 10's statistician Lawrie Colliver found that Laughlin had dismissed Watson twice in the last eight deliveries he'd bowled to Watson in the Australian cricket competition.

"Really?"’ Hodge said.

"I'll leave that with you skipper," Howard replied during the live cross.

"I'll bring him on next over then. Let's get him into the game," the Strikers' captain said as he began calling and gesturing to Laughlin to warm up for the next over.

The Daily Telegraph's cricket commentator Christian Nicolussi says the incident was "not a great look for the Big Bash League".

"The timing and nature of the conversation was not ideal, especially given cricket officials have had their concerns in the past about information being abused by punters betting legally and illegally around the globe."

Watson refused to comment on the matter after his side lost the game by 77 runs thanks to the heroic efforts of Kiwi bowler Ish Sodhi's six wickets.

Sodhi took 6-11 off his three overs, with the Thunder dismissed for a paltry 101.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Bodene Thompson is tackled by Danny Wicks and Pauli Pauli during the NRL rugby league match between the Eels and the Warriors at Pirtek Stadium; Parramatta, Australia. On Saturday 16th May 2015. Photo: Renee McKay/PHOTOSPORT

NRL star Pauli Pauli injured in serious seven-car crash

00:35
2
The former Kiwis and Warriors skipper will be playing for the NZ club next month at the NRL Nines.

Kiwis league legend Ruben Wiki to come out of retirement for Warriors at NRL Nines

00:19
3
The 14th seed blew a two-set advantage going down to Italian Andreas Seppi in the second round of the tournament.

Watch: Aussie brat Nick Kyrgios returns to old ways, throwing his toys in Aussie Open loss

00:30
4
Sodhi took 6-11 off his three overs, with the Thunder dismissed for a paltry 101.

Watch: Black Caps spinner Ish Sodhi destroys Thunder with sublime six-wicket haul, sends them packing in Big Bash


00:54
5
The All Blacks centre is taking every moment to get in peak physical condition for the upcoming Super Rugby season.

Watch: 'Knees, knees, knees!' Malakai Fekitoa busts out gruelling preseason water workout

00:20
Jim Allen's concrete mural has been a feature of 61 Molesworth St since it opened in 1965.

'Significant' Wellington mural to be saved from quake-hit Molesworth St building

Sculptor Jim Allen's concrete mural has wowed visitors to 61 Molesworth St since 1965.

00:33
It was a wild ride for those on board a Jetstar flight to Wellington yesterday.

Video: 'My heart was in my throat' - passengers clap as Jetstar flight makes 'bumpy' landing during severe Wellington winds

A visitor from Australia had her camera rolling as the plane touched down.

00:18
The city is enduring strong gusts today which have disrupted the transport system.

Clear skies in Wellington as severe weather passes but thunderstorms could hit Auckland, Northland later today

There was widespread transport disruption in the capital today due to the severe weather.

02:14
New York-based Chris Liddell has been assistant to the President-elect.

Kiwi appointed senior aide to Donald Trump 'doesn't bring a lot of ego and he just gets things done'

New York-based Chris Liddell has been assistant to the President-elect.

01:13
Summary: Up and coming young singer Sianne Dougherty busted some beautiful notes after sharing her story about being a mum and her career.

Watch: Rising Kiwi singer whose voice will blow you away grew up believing she had no talent

Sianne Dougherty stunned our friends from Te Karere yesterday with this impromptu performance.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ