Devon Conway puts on batting masterclass as NZ post solid first innings total over Bangladesh

New Zealand have powered their way to 210 in the first innings of the first T20 in their series against Bangladesh today.

The Black Cap number three batsman looked comfortable from the very beginning, making light work of the Bangladeshi bowling attack. Source: TVNZ/Spark Sport

The Black Caps' solid total can be attributed to the heroics of run scoring machine, Devon Conway and Will Young.

Conway was called into action early after debutant Finn Allen got clean bowled on his very first ball in international cricket.

He had his eye in from the very beginning though, showing off a wide range of shots in his repertoire.  

Conway was forced to endure a heart-in-mouth moment, however, when on 47 he was seemingly caught out on the boundary rope. 

A third umpire referral revealed that the fielder had his foot on the rope, handing him a six and his half-ton.

He didn't look back from there, smashing his way to 92 off 52 balls featuring 11 fours and three sixes.

Young also shone, blasting his way to a rapid 53 off 30 balls with two fours and four sixes in his first T20 international. 

