Devon Conway humbled to get maiden Black Caps call-up

Devon Conway says he's humbled to receive his maiden Black Caps call up.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The South Africa-born batsman was rewarded for his prolific domestic form and named in the T20 squad for this month's internationals against the West Indies.

Conway only became eligible for New Zealand selection in August but says he’s going to make the most of his opportunity now he's got it.

Read more: Black Caps select South-Africa born run machine Devon Conway

"It's pretty surreal really," Conway said.

"I don't think I've quite come to terms with the emotional side of things - it'll probably take a couple of days to settle in but I'm very honoured to be involved in the squad and looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead."

Conway topped the run-scoring charts in all three formats for the Firebirds last season, notching 543 T20 runs at an average of 68 and strike rate of 145.

Coach Gary Stead said Conway’s selection was a no-brainer.