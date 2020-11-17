Devon Conway humbled to get maiden Black Caps call-up

TODAY |

Devon Conway says he's humbled to receive his maiden Black Caps call up.

The inform South Africa-born batsman will hope to carry his strong domestic form into the T20 series with the West Indies. Source: 1 NEWS

The South Africa-born batsman was rewarded for his prolific domestic form and named in the T20 squad for this month's internationals against the West Indies.

Conway only became eligible for New Zealand selection in August but says he’s going to make the most of his opportunity now he's got it.

"It's pretty surreal really," Conway said.

"I don't think I've quite come to terms with the emotional side of things - it'll probably take a couple of days to settle in but I'm very honoured to be involved in the squad and looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead."

Conway topped the run-scoring charts in all three formats for the Firebirds last season, notching 543 T20 runs at an average of 68 and strike rate of 145.

Coach Gary Stead said Conway’s selection was a no-brainer.

"We're looking forward to welcoming Devon into our environment for the first time and I'm sure he'll soak up the experience," he said.

