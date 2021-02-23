Devon Conway falls a run short of brilliant ton as Black Caps recover to thump Australia

After a fast start, Australia have floundered in their T20 series opener against New Zealand, falling 53 runs short in their chase in Christchurch.

Devon Conway was the hero for the hosts, posting an unbeaten 99 off 59 balls, narrowly missing the chance for a last-ball hundred as New Zealand posted 5-184.

In reply, the visitors' top order crumbled as Australia limped to 131 all out, starting the five-game series with a dispiriting loss.

Out-of-form skipper Aaron Finch (1), first-gamer Josh Philippe (2), Matthew Wade (12) and Glenn Maxwell (1) were all out caught in the opening five overs.

Veteran bowlers Trent Boult (2-22) and Tim Southee (2-10) found movement through the air and ran a wrecking ball through Australia early, leaving them at 4-19.

Mitch Marsh (45) posted his top T20 score and Ashton Agar (23) found some success but there was no making up lost ground.

Finch said the fortnight spent in quarantine prior to the match was not a factor in Australia's performance, with early wickets ruining their hopes.

"Full credit to New Zealand. We didn't get it right ... we were undone in the powerplay," he said.

Marsh said he was pleased with his knock, which included two sixes and five fours and was his highest in a T20 international, adding: "Ultimately we got bowled out ... so I'm not sure there will be too much spoken about my innings".

Ish Sodhi cleaned up as Australia tried to make a fist of it, finishing with 4-28.

Compounding the defeat was the feeling that it could have been so different for Australia.

Finch's side showed no signs of post-quarantine sluggishness, winning the toss and pegging New Zealand to 3-19 early.

Daniel Sams claimed Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson on just his third T20 international outing, with Jhye Richardson bowling opener Tim Seifert.

Enter Conway, and exit Australia's hopes.

The South-African born batsman steadied the ship, continuing fine domestic form by becoming the first Kiwi to score five straight T20 half-centuries.

He then took off, sharing a 74-run stand with Glenn Phillips (30) and a quickfire 47-run partnership with Jimmy Neesham (26).

Conway enjoyed a couple of reprieves, dropped by Marcus Stoinis on the boundary before Wade missed the chance to run him out.

The 29-year-old finished the innings with a series of slogs, putting the 9093-strong crowd on their feet for the last ball only to finish one short of a century.

The match was a major occasion in Christchurch, timed to coincide with the 10-year anniversary of the devastating 2011 earthquake which killed 185 people.

A minute's silence was held before the game, the first under lights at the newly developed Hagley Oval.