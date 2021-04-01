Devon Conway 'definitely' on the plane to England for World Test Championship, Stead says

Devon Conway's stellar summer has likely booked him a ticket to England for the upcoming World Test Championship final against India, if Black Caps coach Gary Stead's comments are anything to go by.

Following the final game of a summer where the Black Caps won all seven series they played against the West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Bangladesh, Stead gave an early indication that Conway's name would be on the team list to travel to England when it is announced next week.

"You guys have all seen how Devon's played this year ... I think I want him a part of that Test squad, definitely," Stead said.

He was not short of praise for the left-hander, labelling him an amazing player.

"We've had people in our squad like your Ross Taylors and your Kane Williamsons as well and you see someone like a Devon Conway come along and you think here's someone who could also be in that class."

Where Conway could fit into the Test batting lineup is still unknown, but there is still plenty of time to figure that out, Stead more focused on what his side achieved this summer - losing just three out of 21 games across all formats.

"If you said to me at the start of the year that those results would be what you just said they were, I'd sign up for that any day."

The team now splits up for a few weeks, some heading to India for the upcoming IPL, others getting some well-deserved time off before returning for training camps next month ahead of the tour of England.

A four-day fixture against Somerset appears pencilled in at the end of May, before the first of two Tests against England begin on June 2.