A detailed look at the CWC venues the Black Caps will play on in England and Wales

With the Cricket World Cup drawing near, here's a look at all the grounds the Black Caps will play it in their quest for glory.

County Ground, Taunton

Since: 1882

Capacity: 8,000

Fixtures: Afghanistan vs. New Zealand (June 9), Australia vs. Pakistan (June 13), West Indies vs. Bangladesh (June 18)

About the venue: Overlooked by the towers of three churches, Taunton featured at previous men's World Cups, once in 1983 and twice in 1999. They are the only men's ODIs at the ground. Which also means all six teams are playing here for the first time.

Edgbaston, Birmingham

In this Wednesday, April 24, 2019 file photo which shows a general view of Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, England. Source: Associated Press

Since: 1886

Capacity: 24,500

Fixtures: New Zealand vs. South Africa (June 20), New Zealand vs. Pakistan (June 27), England vs. India (July 1), Bangladesh vs. India (July 3), semifinal (July 12)

About the venue: Edgbaston will host a semifinal for the fourth time, and the showdown between No. 1-ranked England and No. 2 India. Also, South Africa returns to the scene of one of its worst World Cup moments, the 1999 semifinal against Australia, when a run out in the last over left the score tied and advanced Australia.

Lord's, London

In this Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 file photo play continues under flood lights on the second day of the third test match between England and the West Indies at Lord's cricket ground in London. Source: Associated Press

Since: 1814

Capacity: 28,500

Fixtures: Pakistan vs. South Africa (June 24), England vs. Australia (June 26), New Zealand vs. Australia (June 30), Pakistan vs. Bangladesh (July 6), final (July 15)

About the venue: Like when England previously staged the Cricket World Cup, Lord's will host the final, its fifth. England has reached the final at home only once, in 1979, when it was crushed by the West Indies, which hasn't won it since. The highest total at Lord's still comes from the first ODI there, in 1975, when England made 334-4 against India to open that World Cup.

Old Trafford, Manchester

In this Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, shows a general view of play during the first Royal London One Day International match between England and West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, England. Source: Associated Press

Since: 1857

Capacity: 24,600

Fixtures: India vs. Pakistan (June 17), England vs. Afghanistan (June 19), West Indies vs. New Zealand (June 23), West Indies vs. India (June 28), Australia vs. South Africa (July 7), semifinal (July 10)

About the venue: Old Trafford's first match will be the biggest of the pool stage, India vs. Pakistan. They previously met here in the 1999 World Cup and India won by 47 runs. The Pavilion End was recently renamed the James Anderson End after England's highest test wicket-taker. The ground's highest total is only 318-7 by Sri Lanka in 2006. Viv Richards still holds the ground's highest ODI score, 189 not out, in 1984 against England.

The Oval, London

Since: 1845

Capacity: 25,000

Fixtures: England vs. South Africa (May 31), South Africa vs. Bangladesh (June 3), Bangladesh vs. New Zealand (June 6), India vs. Australia (June 10), Sri Lanka vs. Australia (June 16)

About the venue: Where international cricket began. England played its first test here in 1880 against Australia, and won with a century from WG Grace. England opens the tournament here against South Africa. England has won 11 of its last 13 ODIs at the Oval. Bangladesh has two chances to win at the Oval for the first time.

Riverside, Chester-le-Street

In this Saturday Aug. 31, 2013 file photo Australia's James Faulkner, right, plays a shot bowled by England's Danny Briggs during their Twenty20 cricket match at the Riverside cricket ground, Chester-le-Street, England. Source: Associated Press

Since: 1995

Capacity: 14,000

Fixtures: Sri Lanka vs. South Africa (June 29), Sri Lanka vs. West Indies (July 2), England vs. New Zealand (July 4)

About the venue: The most northerly ground in England. Normally, Riverside seats 5,000, but temporary seating will more than triple that. The highest Cricket World Cup total at the ground is 261-6 by Pakistan en route to beating Scotland in 1999. The highest total overall is England's 314-4 last year to beat Australia's 310-8. They are two of the only three 300-plus scores at the ground.

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Since: 1854

Capacity: 15,200

Fixtures: New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka (June 2), Afghanistan vs. Sri Lanka (June 5), England vs. Bangladesh (June 9), South Africa vs. Afghanistan (June 16)

About the venue: The first international at Sophia Gardens was the 1999 World Cup match between Australia and New Zealand. The venue was also the site of Bangladesh's first win over Australia in 2005. Bangladesh also took down New Zealand here in the 2017 Champions Trophy. Bangladesh will play England here for the first time.

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

In this Thursday, Aug. 6, 2015 file photo which shows a general view on the first day of the fourth Ashes test cricket match between England and Australia at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham, England. Source: Associated Press

Since: 1841

Capacity: 17,000

Fixtures: West Indies vs. Pakistan (June 1), England vs. Pakistan (June 4), Australia vs. West Indies (June 7), India vs. New Zealand (June 14), Australia vs. Bangladesh (June 21)