Despite Perth pummelling, Black Caps players rise in individual Test rankings

They may have suffered a hefty 296-run loss in Perth inside four days, but some Black Caps have seen their efforts in the defeat recognised with upward movement in the ICC's Test player rankings.

Neil Wagner takes a catch to dismiss Warner during play on Day 1 of the first day / night cricket test match. Source: Photosport

The biggest riser was veteran Ross Taylor, who moved up five places to 11th in the batting ranks. Taylor was New Zealand's top scorer across the two innings, scoring 80 and 22.

After another poor Test, Jeet Raval's stock continues to plummet with the Black Caps opener now sitting 62nd.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson remains at third in the ranks while India's Virat Kohli keeps hold of first.

Australian centurion Marnus Labuschagne also saw some movement, rising three places to fifth after scoring a combined 193 runs in the Perth victory.

The Black Caps bowling unit saw some movement as well with Neil Wagner moving up another peg to third in the Test bowling ranks.

Wagner was the Kiwi constant in Perth, bowling 60 overs in 40 degree heat while picking up seven wickets.

Fellow New Zealand quick Tim Southee was also rewarded for his efforts, rising three spots to 10th. Mitchell Santner went the other direction though, falling to 62nd behind fellow Kiwi spinners William Sommerville [55th] and Ajaz Patel [57th].

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins remains number one.

ICC Test batting rankings

1. Virat Kohli [IND] - 928pts

2. Steve Smith [AUS] - 911pts

3. Kane Williamson [NZL] - 864pts

4. Cheteshwar Pujara [IND] - 791pts

5. Marnus Labuschagne - 786pts

11. Ross Taylor [NZL] - 714pts

13. Henry Nicholls [NZL] - 696pts

16. Tom Latham [NZL] - 687pts

16. BJ Watling [NZL] - 687pts

62. Jeet Raval [NZL] - 466pts

ICC Test bowling rankings

1. Pat Cummins [AUS] - 898pts

2. Kagiso Rabada [RSA] - 839pts

3. Neil Wagner [NZL] - 834pts

4. Jason Holder [WI] - 834pts

5. Mitchell Starc [AUS] - 806pts

10. Tim Southee [NZL] - 780pts

14. Trent Boult [NZL] - 756pts