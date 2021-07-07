Despite not playing WTC final, Somerville and others to still be recognised

The Black Caps are taking the World Test Championship mace on a tiki tour that will include some of the forgotten heroes who got them to the top.

Your playlist will load after this ad

One of those ot receive winners medals is spinner Will Somerville, who admitted he’s pretty amped to be recognised as part of the historic team.

“As cricketers, we can't really win Olympic gold but that's as close as it gets for me so that's pretty exciting,” he said.

Somerville was one of a number of unsung heroes who were key contributors in the two-year WTC journey.

His contribution included a crucial performance in their stunning comeback against Sri Lanka in 2019.

Through Colombo storms, Somerville collected three wickets as he helped the Black Caps hold on to important championship points. One of Somerville's wickets is remembered well by swing bowler Tim Southee.

“He spun one back through the gate of Kusal Mendis,” Southee recalled.

“That was a massive part of us getting a bit of a roll with the ball.”

Southee said those present in Southampton last month know there were teammates not there who made it possible.

“A lot of those guys can be forgotten but they played massive roles in us qualifying through."

In fact, while 15 were on top of Test cricket's world stage last month, there were actually 22 Black Caps involved in the campaign.

Players like Somerville, Jeet Raval and Glenn Philips will all receive winners medals and will join the mace tour around New Zealand at the end of this month.

Somerville admitted he was surprised to be involved.