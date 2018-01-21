 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Desperate Australia bring in changes in third ODI against England

share

Source:

AAP

Australia have made changes to their one-day team as they attempt to save the one-day series against England after they elected to bowl first at the SCG.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 14: Joe Root and Moeen Ali of England celebrate as they hit the winning runs as Australian captain Steven Smith looks on during game one of the One Day International Series between Australia and England at Melbourne Cricket Ground on January 14, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Joe Root and Moeen Ali of England celebrate as they hit the winning runs as Australian captain Steven Smith looks on during game one of the One Day International series between Australia and England at Melbourne Cricket Ground

Source: Getty

Australia will welcome back Josh Hazlewood (illness), Pat Cummins (rested), and legspinner Adam Zampa (dropped) after they all missed Friday's loss to England at the Gabba.

Wicketkeeper Tim Paine is also back in the side for Alex Carey, while Travis Head has been dropped as Cameron White moves up to No.3 and Steve Smith dropped back to No.4.

"The three big Test quicks (are back) so a good opportunity for them to hopefully stamp their authority and help us win a game of cricket," Smith said.

"We need to turn things around pretty quickly today.

"I don't think it (the pitch) will change too much. England have been chasing well so it will give them a chance to try and set a total for us."

Smith identified middle-order issues as one of the team's biggest issues after the Brisbane loss, as they stare down the gauntlet of their first home one-day series defeat since 2010.

As a result Smith said he had made the move to drop down the order to try and strengthen the team through the middle overs, while White will have more of a chance to develop his innings at first drop.

"I'm going to bat at No.4 today. Cameron White is going to come in at No.3. Try and control that middle order a little bit better. We'll see how we go," he said.

England's side remains unchanged from the first two matches of the series.

AUSTRALIA: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Cameron White, Steve Smith (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Tim Paine (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa
ENGLAND: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
You can take the big man out of New Zealand, but you can't take New Zealand out of the big man.

'Hey mate, how we doin?' - Steven Adams proves he takes Kiwi banter everywhere after getting mic'd up in OKC's win over Cavs


00:28
2
The poor little guy didn't even see it coming.

Poor pigeon limps off cricket field after getting nailed by ball driven hard by slogging Big Bash batsman

00:15
3
Taufatofua will send Tonga to their second ever Winter Olympics after qualifying with just over a year's worth of training under his belt.

'This is a miracle!' Tonga's oiled-up flag-bearer from Rio qualifies for Winter Olympics as cross country skier

00:29
4
The 148-124 win is the most points the Thunder have ever scored in a regular season game.

Steven Adams lays in deft finger-roll lay-up despite double team in OKC's record-breaking win over Cavs

00:33
5
The reporter wanted to talk about Adams' finger roll but the Kiwi wouldn't budge.

Watch: Humble Steven Adams uses classic Kiwi quirkiness to avoid bragging about himself

01:11
Jacinda Ardern is taking six weeks off mid-2018 to give birth to her first child.

'I'd like to give a donation to Plunket' – PM to give part of salary due to 'down-scaled job'

Jacinda Ardern is taking six weeks off mid-2018 to give birth to her first child.


Ed Sheeran and partner Cherry Seaborn.

Ed Sheeran announces engagement to high school sweetheart

The British singer revealed on Instagram he's been engaged since last year.

01:00
The rocket was launched from the Mahia Peninsula this afternoon.

Lift off! Watch as Rocket Lab successfully launch their Electron rocket

The rocket was launched from the Mahia Peninsula this afternoon.

Police car generic.

One person in hospital after serious assault in Christchurch

Police were called to the assault just after 11.00pm on Sewell Street, Linwood.

Northern Corridor Improvements proposal will connect the Hobsonville, Northwestern and Southwestern Motorways.

Motorists travelling between Auckland and Northland set for months' of night-time closures

The Northern Motorway will be closed for road works five nights a week.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 