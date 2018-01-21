Desperate Australia bring in changes in third ODI against England

Australia have made changes to their one-day team as they attempt to save the one-day series against England after they elected to bowl first at the SCG.

Joe Root and Moeen Ali of England celebrate as they hit the winning runs as Australian captain Steven Smith looks on during game one of the One Day International series between Australia and England at Melbourne Cricket Ground Source: Getty

Australia will welcome back Josh Hazlewood (illness), Pat Cummins (rested), and legspinner Adam Zampa (dropped) after they all missed Friday's loss to England at the Gabba.

Wicketkeeper Tim Paine is also back in the side for Alex Carey, while Travis Head has been dropped as Cameron White moves up to No.3 and Steve Smith dropped back to No.4.

"The three big Test quicks (are back) so a good opportunity for them to hopefully stamp their authority and help us win a game of cricket," Smith said.

"We need to turn things around pretty quickly today.

"I don't think it (the pitch) will change too much. England have been chasing well so it will give them a chance to try and set a total for us."

Smith identified middle-order issues as one of the team's biggest issues after the Brisbane loss, as they stare down the gauntlet of their first home one-day series defeat since 2010.

As a result Smith said he had made the move to drop down the order to try and strengthen the team through the middle overs, while White will have more of a chance to develop his innings at first drop.

"I'm going to bat at No.4 today. Cameron White is going to come in at No.3. Try and control that middle order a little bit better. We'll see how we go," he said.

England's side remains unchanged from the first two matches of the series.