'I decided to go for the kill' - young Indian cricketer clobbers record T20 triple ton - off just 79 balls!

AAP

An Indian cricketer smacked 39 sixes on the way to scoring a triple-century in a local Twenty20 match yesterday.

Source: Photosport

Mohit Ahlawat from New Delhi posted 300 not out off 72 balls playing for Maavi XI against Friends XI in the Friends Premier League, India media reports.

The 21-year-old wicket-keeper batsman, who has played three first class matches for Delhi, guided his side to 416 off its 20 overs to win the match by a comfortable 216 runs.

He hit five sixes in the final over to reach his triple hundred - possibly the first time a batsman has done so in a T20 match.

"I saw the scoreboard and I was nearing my 200 with five overs to go, so I decided to go for the kill.

"I reached 250 with just two overs to go, I told my partner, let me try if I can make 300, and I got 30 off the last over," Ahlawat told ABP Live."

Ahlawat is hopeful the unprecedented innings will prove timely ahead of the Indian Premier League auction on February 20.

"Yes, I have put my name in IPL auction but I am not sure if this knock will help make people notice me," he said.

"I am eager to prove my worth."

