Dead rubbers looming as World Cup contenders pull away

AAP
World Cup organisers face a second half of the tournament plagued with potential dead rubbers with the race for semi-finals already seemingly down to five.

Australia, India, New Zealand and England already appear likely to be semi-finals bound, while Bangladesh could still mount a late charge after their defeat of West Indies this morning.

South Africa, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are still mathematical chances, but would likely need to win all their remaining games - meaning their faint hopes could be extinguished this week.

Afghanistan, tipped by many to be a banana-skin game for many of the world's best, are yet to win a game.

It comes after the ICC moved to a 10-team World Cup this year after 14 countries played in the 2015 tournament.

At the time, the organisation claimed the move was to get rid of the "window dressing".

The move also allowed the tournament to get rid of the group stages, meaning all teams play each other before the finals for the first time in its history.

Despite that, the tightest games of the tournament so far have been Pakistan's 14-run win over England and New Zealand's effort to scrape home by two wickets against Bangladesh.

Four of the remaining 21 matches could now have no influence on the finals, which don't begin until July 9.

West Indies' clashes with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan threaten to have no bearing, as does Afghanistan against Pakistan and South Africa's clash with Sri Lanka.

South Africa's date with Pakistan at Lord's on Sunday could fall into the same category, but at least has the added interest that the loser is officially out of contention.

Australia at least have a big finish coming up, with games against England and New Zealand to play a big role in determining their finishing position for the finals after Thursday's clash with Bangladesh.

They also have a dangerous South Africa to finish in Manchester, before first plays fourth and second meets third in the semi-finals to decide who walks out onto Lord's in the final on July 14.

Kane Williamson and Tom Latham at the end of the match. New Zealand Black Caps v Afghanistan. ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. County Ground, Taunton, England, UK. Saturday 8 June 2019. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Kane Williamson and Tom Latham at the end of the match shake hands with Afghanistan players after the seven wicket win. Source: Photosport
