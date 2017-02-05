Days after humiliating Australia with epic six-wicket haul, Trent Boult poised for massive IPL payday

Two days after destroying Australia's one-day line-up with a career best six wickets, Black Caps swing bowler Trent Boult has been listed with a base price of NZ$300,000 for the upcoming Indian Premier League player auction later this month.

Boult was released by his previous franchise, the Sunrisers Hyderabad, after hardly featuring in last season's competition, but after Sunday's heroics, has gone into the top player bracket for the February 20 auction ahead of the 2017 season.

The eight IPL franchises will have the opportunity to acquire Boult's services for a minimum of $300,000 with an auction then taking place should more than one party be interested.

Boult picked up a payday of over $600,000 when he was first purchased by the Sunrisers, following the left-armer's heroics at the 2015 World Cup.

The Black Caps' spearhead is joined by fellow Black Caps Corey Anderson, Martin Guptill and Colin Munro as players returning to the IPL having been released by their previous team, while the likes of Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner are hoping to feature for the first time.