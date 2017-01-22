Day three of second Test between Black Caps and Bangladesh washed out

Rain has washed out the entire third day's play of the second Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Players were forced off early on Saturday and the hosts were to have resumed their first innings on 7-260, a deficit of 29 runs, with Henry Nicholls on 56 while Tim Southee was four.

However, downpours overnight ensured there would be at least a delay to the start of play, but when the rain did not stop umpires Paul Reiffel and Nigel Llong abandoned play without a ball being bowled at the conclusion of the scheduled tea break.

Bangladesh were dismissed for 289 with about five minutes remaining on the opening day's play on Friday with Southee taking five wickets.