TODAY |

Day-night Tests should replicate rule from ODIs to overcome soft pink balls, says Shane Warne

Source:  AAP

Shane Warne believes he has come up with a solution to pink balls becoming too soft, too quickly in day-night Test matches.

Your playlist will load after this ad

New Zealand and England will have a pink Kookaburra ball at their disposal starting tonight. Source: 1 NEWS

The former spin king, who continues to push for a day-night Boxing Day Test at his beloved MCG, wants two of the Kookaburra-produced pink balls in operation at all times.

One ball would be used at each end, as has been the case in all ODI matches for the past eight years.

It would be a first for Test cricket.

Warne believed his plan would minimise the difference between conditions during the afternoon and night sessions.

"The pink ball goes too soft; we heard the players say it goes really soft quickly," Warne said.

"That's why the game is so much dictated to bowling under lights in that last session.

"You could take that out of the equation (by having) a pink ball from both ends.

"The ball will swing and do stuff during the day a lot more, so it doesn't become such an issue at night time."

Shane Warne on fame and cricket Source: Seven Sharp

Australia are due to face India in a four-Test series next summer, preceded by a one-off Test against cricket minnows Afghanistan.

Debate is raging over which cities should host the sought-after India contests, with the schedule to be determined next year.

Doubts remain over whether India will agree to playing day-night Tests in Australia.

"I don't think you need all day-night Test matches, but I think Melbourne would be fantastic for a Boxing Day Test match with 80-90,000 people there," Warne said.

"I'd be making Adelaide and Melbourne the two day-nighters.

"Brisbane, Perth and Sydney; the pitches there are fantastic. They turn, they seam, they do all that stuff.

"Melbourne and Adelaide are the ones that can get a bit flat at times, so play them under lights."

Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Final goodbye: Remembering the influential people who died in 2019
2
Silver Ferns veteran Maria Folau announces retirement from all netball
3
Australia bracing for 'bodyline' for rest of series as they open up on their respect for Neil Wagner
4
Promising Kiwi tennis player Carolina Lewis dies unexpectedly in US, aged 23
5
Maria Folau's future with Silver Ferns to become clearer soon, says coach Taurua - 'She’s been quite busy'
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Black Caps to continue short-pitch bowling against Aussies - especially Steve Smith
02:23

Ninety-nine bats signed by Sir Don Bradman recovered from storage in the USA
00:15

Failure in Perth could see Jeet Raval axed from Blacks Caps for Boxing Day Test
00:35

World Cup hero Ben Stokes wins UK's Sports Personality of the Year award