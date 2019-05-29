TODAY |

'A day to deliver' - Windies fired up for World Cup clash with Black Caps after 'frank' dressing room discussions

AAP
More From
Cricket
Cricket World Cup

The West Indies captain Jason Holder admits there have been some frank words spoken within the team as they seek to keep their Cricket World Cup semi-final hopes alive against New Zealand at Old Trafford tonight.

West Indies have just one win from their five games so far but Holder says the players have to come together to find a way to beat New Zealanders who haven't lost a game yet.

"We've had a few frank discussions within the dressing room to find ways in which we can improve on," Holder said.

"I think all teams would get themselves in that situation at some point.

"But, yeah, we've had some pretty good discussions over the last couple of days. And tomorrow is just a day to deliver," he said.

"And we've just got to play cricket now. I think we've done enough talking as a group. It's just a matter for us to deliver."

Holder says the semi-finals are still a possibility for his side, and that the picture will become clearer either way on Saturday.

"I think we still have a possible chance to qualify for the semi-finals, but we've just got to take it game by game. This encounter with New Zealand is very important.

"We all know what's at stake and we just have to come and bring our A game. It's as simple as that."

Key all-rounder Andre Russell continues to battle with injury, and Holder doubts he will be fit for the game at Old Trafford, the only injury concern for the West Indies.

"I think one guy who probably may be definitely out is Russell. I don't think he's fit enough to go. But everybody else should be good to go."

West Indies scored 421 in a warm-up game against the New Zealanders in Bristol, admittedly a training fixture that was not a full international, but Holder says they will still take much from that encounter.

"It just shows what we can produce. It's a situation where we've just got to pull on those resources, remember the things that we did in that game. And it just shows that when we're at our best what we can produce.

"I just think the guys just need to be clear, need to be calm and just execute their plans."

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Jason Holder of West Indies bats during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm Up match between West Indies and New Zealand at Bristol County Ground on May 28, 2019 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)
Jason Holder of the West Indies Source: Getty
More From
Cricket
Cricket World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Chiefs post match huddle after the Super 15 Rugby match - Chiefs v Hurricanes played at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on Friday 13 July 2018. Copyright photo: © Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz
As it happened: Chiefs season over as Jaguares hold on for hard-fought win in seesawing quarter-final
2
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck scores a try. New Zealand Kiwis v Samoa, Rugby League World Cup 2017. RLWC2017, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 28 October 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck reveals recent Kiwis-turned-Samoa star Martin Taupau attempted to convert him too
3
Kristian Woolf said that his Jack has a Tongan flag "up in his window at home."
'He's got a Tongan flag up on his window at home' - Aussie Mate Ma'a Tonga coach says son convinced he's Tongan
4
England's final six batters combined for 32 runs as Sri Lanka held on for a 20 run win.
England's tail end capitulates as Sri Lanka defend 232 in stunning World Cup upset
5
Vatuvei gave the Mate Ma'a Tonga star grief during a media session in Auckland.
'Who gave you that fade?' Manu Vatuvei gives reporting a go, mocks Sio Siua Taukeiaho's hairstyle
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
Martin Guptill of New Zealand is out hit wicket during the Group Stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between New Zealand and South Africa at Edgbaston

Martin Guptill hits his way into record books - just not in the way he wanted

1 NEWS

Kane Williamson praised by cricketing world for composed century in win over Proteas
03:29
1 NEWS Sport reporter Guy Heveldt discusses the latest from the Cricket World Cup. Source: Breakfast

Cricket World Cup diary: King Kane earned praise but spare some for de Grandhomme
1 NEWS

Kane Williamson's heroic century guides Black Caps to dramatic win against South Africa at World Cup