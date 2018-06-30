 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


David Warner's miserable cricket return continues, skittled for for 1 in Canadian T20 league

share

Source:

Associated Press

David Warner's miserable return to cricket continued Sunday when he faced only six balls for four runs as his Winnipeg Hawks team lost to Vancouver Knights by six wickets at the Global T20 Canada tournament.

KING CITY, ON - JUNE 29: David Warner of Winnipeg Hawks is bowled by Lasith Malinga of Montreal Tigers during a Global T20 Canada match at Maple Leaf Cricket Club on June 29, 2018 in King City, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

David Warner.

Source: Getty

Last week, the former Australia vice-captain lasted just two balls when he was dismissed for one run in his first game since his country's ball-tampering scandal.

Winnipeg was put into bat and made 156-9 with opener Warner the first man out, caught by Rassie van der Dussen off the bowling of Sheldon Cottrell (3-28). Tion Webster top-scored in the innings with 49 not out off 34 balls at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground.

In reply, Vancouver reached 162-4 in 17.4 overs with Hong Kong batsman Babar Hayat smashing 65 off 33, including five sixes.

Warner is serving a 12-month ban from Cricket Australia for his role in the ball-tampering incident during the third test against South Africa in Cape Town in March.

Warner and former Australia captain Steve Smith, who was also banned due to the scandal, are free to play in Canada, where Smith is also making his comeback.

The six-team tournament, including a Cricket West Indies "B'' side, is a partnership between Cricket Canada and the Mercuri Group, an India-based media and talent management company.
It runs through July 15.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Croatia are through to the last eight, defeating Denmark 3-2 from the spot.

Croatia, Russia advance to World Cup quarter finals after penalty shootout victories

00:15
2
The tournament hosts claimed a dramatic shooutout victory in Moscow.

Watch: The moment Russia stun Spain in dramatic penalty shootout to book spot in World Cup's last eight

3
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 31: James Tedesco of the Roosters is tackled during the round four NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the New Zealand Warriors at Allianz Stadium on March 31, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Is the NRL's top eight set in stone? Six-point gap emerges on ladder with nine rounds left

4
Toro Rosso driver Brendon Hartley of New Zealand sits in his car during the first practice session at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne, Friday, March 23, 2018. The first race of the 2018 seasons is on Sunday. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Brendon Hartley fails to finish once again as Max Verstappen claims Austrian Grand Prix

5
Andres Iniesta

Spain legend Andres Iniesta announces retirement after World Cup exit

00:15
Croatia are through to the last eight, defeating Denmark 3-2 from the spot.

Croatia, Russia advance to World Cup quarter finals after penalty shootout victories

Relive all of the action from the round of 16 at the Football World Cup in Russia.

17:41
Work hard and you should be able to enjoy a decent life, or at least be able to pay the rent, right? Well for some working Kiwis living pay check to pay check that's not happening.

The Working Poor: In a job, but unable to make ends meet

Sunday explores why so many Kiwis are in work but still struggling to fund the basics like rent and food.

02:31
Penelopy Mansell's case has highlighted the need for more clarity in the law around trans rights.

Most read: Wellington transgender woman denied membership at female gym opens up to Q+A

Mansell showed the staff her birth certificate, which states she is female, but that wasn't enough.

02:41
The technology has been tightly regulated in NZ since a Royal Commission 17 years ago.

'It is safe' - Sir Peter Gluckman says GMO usage has no significant ecological or health concerns

Sir Peter spoke to Q+A's Corin Dann today.

02:11
Marae discovered many viewers think it's time for kapa haka to embrace Terehia and Kere Matua.

'I want to stand as a tane' - South Auckland twins challenge traditional gender roles in kapa haka

Many Marae viewers think it is time for kapa haka to embrace Terehia and Kere Matua.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 