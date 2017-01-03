 

David Warner's blazing ton gives Australia upper hand on Day One of third Pakistan Test

AAP

An unprecedented pre-lunch century from David Warner at the SCG has helped Australia reach 2-224 at tea on day one of the third Test against Pakistan.

The Australian opener reached the rare milestone off just 78 deliveries – and in true Warner fashion, he let everyone in Sydney know about it.
Wahab Riaz removed both Warner and Usman Khawaja in today's second session but the tourists were still reeling from a record-breaking display of dominance in the morning.

Warner raced to three figures in just 78 deliveries and 118 minutes, exposing Pakistan's impotent attack in ruthless fashion.

The dashing opener became just the fifth batsman in the history of cricket to celebrate a hundred in the first session of a Test - and first ever in Australia to achieve the fabled feat.

Warner celebrated wildly in the final over before the meal break, having scampered back for a third run to complete his 18th Test ton.

"I wasn't aware about the stats," Warner said of what he achieved in the 410th Test hosted by Australia since 1877.

The vice-captain failed to kick on after the meal break but his astonishing knock of 113, coupled with an unbeaten 83 from Matt Renshaw, left Australia well placed in their pursuit of a series whitewash.

Not even Don Bradman ever managed to score a ton before lunch on day one of a Test in Australia, although he achieved the milestone at Headingley in 1930 en route to his legendary 334.

Prior to Warner, the most recent batsman to start a Test in such scintillating fashion was Pakistan's Majid Khan in Karachi more than 40 years ago.

Warner is no stranger to scoring a century in a session of Test cricket, having famously belted a ton in just 69 balls against India at the WACA.

That 2011 innings was produced with sheer aggression, as was expected from a slugger who made his international Twenty20 debut before playing first-class cricket.

This time Warner did it with panache, placement and pace instead of raw power - as has been his way in recent years.

There wasn't a single six or dropped catch in the session. Warner opted largely for classical strokes, creating singles with his athleticism and regularly hammering the ball through covers.

Warner was in his element after Steve Smith won the toss, feasting on the many loose balls delivered by Pakistan's pacemen.

The visitors were also guilty of sloppy fielding, the most cringe-worthy culprit being Misbah-ul-Haq.

Captain Misbah watched a ball sail through his legs and to the rope in the third over. It was the fourth of Warner's 17 boundaries in the session.

Renshaw was made to look decidedly unremarkable in the first 100-run partnership between Australia's new-look opening combo.

Renshaw scored a single run in the same time it took Warner to score 38 of them.

Khawaja was dropped on three by Babar Azam but failed to make the most of the reprieve, adding 10 runs before he offered keeper Sarfraz Ahmed a simple catch.

