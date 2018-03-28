 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Cricket


David Warner's Australian comeback 'just a little stepping stone' after ball tampering scandal

share

Source:

AAP

Suspended batsman David Warner says he is "one hundred per cent" confident he can return to the Australian team after playing his first match at home since the ball tampering scandal.

Australia's David Warner, is seated on the team bus after the arrival of the Australian team to OR Tambo International International airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Australia skipper Steve Smith has been suspended by the International Cricket Council for the fourth test match against South Africa for his part in a ball tampering scandal during the third test. Smith admitted some senior players were aware of the tampering attempt. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

David Warner.

Source: Associated Press

His Australian comeback was for the City Cyclones in a one-day match at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin's Strike League.

He made an entertaining 36 runs off 32 balls on Saturday including one six and five boundaries - three in an over - before he was out caught and bowled.

Warner struggled through a run of failures before returning to form late in his recent return in a T20 tournament in Canada and admitted enjoying being back on a home pitch.

It is four months since teammate Cameron Bancroft - who is also playing in Darwin - was caught ball tampering in South Africa.

Warner and Steve Smith received one-year bans and Bancroft nine months. Warner said he felt extremely confident about being selected for Australia again including Tests and the 2019

World Cup if he scored runs at lower levels before and after his ban ends in March.

"I'll be putting my hand up as much as I can. This is just a little stepping stone to keep continuing my progress, to putting my hand up," he told reporters after his innings.

"I just have to keep scoring as many runs as I can for every single team that I play for in the next eight months."

A Cricket Australia investigation found the ball tampering using sandpaper was Warner's idea and he has copped more of the public's wrath than Smith and Bancroft.

Warner said he accepted that cricket's image and aspirations of being the nation's top sport were tarnished by the scandal.

But the strong criticism of him was just "people's opinions".

"I just try and shut that all out, I don't listen to any negativity, I try and move forward. I am a positive person," he said.

"I have had a couple of misdemeanours in the past but I have grown from all that."

Today, Warner will play in a one-day game against Bancroft, who made 66 yesterday.

Warner said the two were great mates who had enjoyed each other's company in Darwin this week and he was looking forward to "some banter" on the field.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:34
1
Woodman had the final say as the Black Ferns defeated the USA 26-21.

World Cup Sevens LIVE: NZ women to face France in final, men to face Fiji in semi

00:14
2
The Rabbitohs lock was placed on report for his tackle on his Wests Tigers opponent.

Watch: 'You weak ****' – Sam Burgess' shocking sledge after high tackle on Robbie Farah

00:24
3
New Zealand fought back to clinch a gutsy 12-7 victory in San Francisco.

LIVE: World Cup Sevens - All Blacks Sevens through to semi-final after tense victory over France

00:34
4
Woodman had the final say as the Black Ferns defeated the USA 26-21.

Watch: Portia Woodman secures NZ's spot in World Cup Sevens final with powerful late try

00:32
5
Baker was confident before the Rugby World Cup Sevens semi-final against Fiji tomorrow.

All Blacks sevens' Kurt Baker says team's 'grown a lot since' Commonwealth Games gold

00:40
Police and emergency services gather around Los Angeles Trader Joe’s grocery store amid reports of shooting.

Man in custody after walking out of Los Angeles supermarket with four hostages following huge police standoff

US police are reporting the suspect allegedly shot his grandmother and girlfriend prior to a police pursuit through the city today.


00:34
Woodman had the final say as the Black Ferns defeated the USA 26-21.

World Cup Sevens LIVE: NZ women to face France in final, men to face Fiji in semi

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens, from San Francisco.

01:52
Three violent deaths in Waikato linked to gang crime, police say public not at risk.

Two men arrested in homicide investigation into McLaren Falls death of 'well-loved father'

Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson was found in the water at McLaren Falls, near Tauranga, on July 13.

01:50
New Zealand’s third-largest political party is celebrating its 25th birthday.

John Armstrong: Will 25 years of Winston Peters' mischief, mishaps and mayhem as NZ First leader have a swansong beyond 2020?

Last Wednesday marked 25 years since the official launch of NZ First back in 1993.


04:24
1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Polio outbreak in PNG, and Tongan-American woman looks for love in her homeland

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.