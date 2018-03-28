David Warner won't appeal leadership ban after sandpaper gate

Australia opener David Warner says he has no plans to appeal against his leadership ban stemming from the ball tampering saga.



David Warner. Source: Associated Press

Warner was suspended for a year and banned from ever holding another leadership position within the Australian cricket side after being found guilty of ball tampering in South Africa in 2018.



Steve Smith also copped a one-year playing ban, but was only banned from holding a leadership role for an additional year.



It means Smith will be eligible to captain the side again by April.



Warner, who was the Test vice-captain at the time of the sandpaper scandal, said he wouldn't appeal his leadership ban.



"At the end of the day, you've just got to respect the decision and move on and get on with it," Warner said.



"I haven't looked back, I've just kept on looking forward. And my job is to come out and score runs.



"I didn't do well in England but it's about me trying to return to scoring runs and putting my best foot forward for the team."



When asked if he would like someone to pursue a review of the ban on his behalf, Warner replied: "No, no, I'm quite comfortable at the moment here."



Warner averaged a disastrous 9.5 during the recent Ashes series.



But he bounced back with a bang in the 2-0 series win against Pakistan, plundering scores of 154 and 335no.



Warner said those knocks had given him huge confidence heading into the three- Test series against NZ, starting in Perth on Thursday.



"Obviously it gives you a lot of confidence but can never be complacent or comfortable," he said.

