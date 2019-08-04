TODAY |

David Warner unfazed by the boos, barbs and banter of English fans - 'We're all going to start singing soon'

Associated Press
Even as David Warner completed post-match press duties at Headingley, his omnipresent jeer squad made their presence felt.

Warner scored 61 on day one of the third Ashes Test, producing arguably his most important innings since serving a year-long suspension.

As the former vice-captain sat through his 12-minute media conference, offering pleasantries and plaudits for Jofra Archer, a group of alcohol-fuelled England fans gathered on the street outside.

Screams of "cheat", songs and abuse soon followed.

"We're all going to start singing soon," Warner quipped at one point between questions.

Ground security eventually moved on the group and cleared a space so Australian players could walk on to their team bus.

Warner's approach throughout this Test series and the preceding World Cup in England has been to smile and laugh whenever confronted with antagonism.

'The Bull' saw red in South Africa last year when he and his family were subjected to personal abuse, but Warner now goes by the moniker 'Humble'.

The 32-year-old left the field amid a heightened security presence upon being dismissed on Thursday, copping a couple of animated sprays from the upper level of the grandstand.

But he had no complaints.

"They are allowed to do want they want. They pay to come in and watch cricket and are allowed to carry on if they want," Warner said.

"If they carry on too much they get evicted.

"We just worry about what we have to do. It's hard enough trying to hit a swinging and seaming ball.

"They just come here to have fun, enjoy a good game of cricket and try and add some extra pressure on us. Some of us thrive on it like me, some of us don't even listen to it."

Warner lifted in the injury-enforced absence of Steve Smith, as Tim Paine predicted, and snapped a streak of four unconvincing single-figure scores.

The opener dug deep in bowler-friendly conditions and, as has been the case since arriving in London in May, there was no shortage of of boos and barbs from England's supporters.

"Come on Yorkshire, you're better than that," Geoffrey Boycott fumed in the BBC commentary box when the opener was booed after being dismissed.

David Warner jokingly empties his pockets in front of Birmingham's Hollies stand. Source: Getty
