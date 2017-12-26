 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


David Warner surges past fifty at lunch after Aussies elect to bat in fourth Ashes Test

share

Source:

Associated Press

David Warner blazed an unbeaten half-century as Australia made a flying start to the fourth Ashes test against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground this morning.

The Australian opener raced to 83 not out at lunch on the first day with Australia in complete control at 102 without loss.
Source: SKY

Warner raced to 83 not out at lunch on the first day with Australia in complete control at 102 without loss. Warner's opening partner Cameron Bancroft was unbeaten on 19 after Australia won the toss and elected to bat first.

With the Ashes already secured after Australia easily won each of the first three tests in the five-match series, the home side went on the attack in front of a huge crowd estimated at around 90,000.

The drop-in pitch offered little assistance to England's bowlers, allowing Warner and Bancroft plenty of time to settle in before accelerating the run-rate.

By his own high standards, Warner has had a lean series to date, making just one-half century in the first three tests, but the left-hander was in ominous form on Boxing Day.

His unbeaten 83 came off just 94 balls and featured 11 fours and a six. Warner brought up his 50 with a vicious pull through midwicket off Chris Woakes that raced to the boundary rope, then took Australia's total past 100 when he smashed Moeen Ali straight down the ground for six in the last over before the interval.

Bancroft, playing in just his third test, was content to let his senior partner dominate the scoring, hitting just one boundary off the 74 deliveries he faced in the morning session.

Australia's strong start came after Steve Smith won the toss for the first time in the series and had no hesitation in opting to bat first as Australia chases a second successive 5-0 sweep on home soil.

"The pressure's off a little having won the Ashes," Smith said after the toss. "But winning is a habit."

Australia went into the match without left-handed fast bowler Mitchell Starc, the leading wicket-taker in the series. Starc was ruled out because of a bruised right foot and replaced by Jackson Bird, who hasn't played a test for 12 months.

England also made one change with paceman Tom Curran selected to make his test debut, replacing Craig Overton, who has a fractured rib.

Curran, 22, has played a one-day international and three Twenty20 matches for England, and was only added to England's Ashes squad when Steve Finn was ruled out at the start of the tour due to injury.

He bowled four overs and conceded 17 runs.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Trent Boult and Matt Henry were in deadly form as the West Indies' top end imploded.

As it happened: West Indies collapse to unrelenting barrage from blazing Black Caps bowlers in rain-affected final ODI

00:28
2
The former America's Cup skipper couldn't believe Wild Oats' tack.

Watch: 'Way too close!' Jimmy Spithill screams at Sydney-Hobart rival as multi-million dollar boats come within inches of collision

01:28
3
David Higgins made a $10,000 bet, his fighter matched it.

'It's out of character' - Joshua admits he'll reassess 'unpredictable' Parker after months of snide comments

00:21
4
The Kiwi centre and OKC's three superstars were all in rhythm in the 112-107 win.

Steven Adams ignites OKC with pair of early, booming dunks as Thunder fire on all cylinders for Christmas win over Rockets

00:29
5
Trent Boult and Matt Henry were in deadly form as the West Indies' top end imploded.

Boult, Henry guide Black Caps to final ODI win with sensational bowling display collecting five early wickets

Six injured, two seriously in Canterbury crash

Police were called to the intersection of State Highway 1 and Orari Station Road.

02:13
1 NEWS' Rebecca Wright says Team New Zealand had a blinder as they close on America's Cup victory.

1 NEWS NOW's top five moments in 2017 that made you proud to be a Kiwi

Team New Zealand, Taika Waititi and an Auckland lad fighting stereotypes were moments to remember.


Surface flooding in Wellington's Lyall Bay.

Flooding in Wellington after more rain 'than the last 48 days added together' falls at airport

A photo provided to MetService shows surface flooding in Lyall Bay.

00:31
After nearly two weeks of negotiations, Mr Peters announced his decision today.

1 NEWS NOW reflects on the moments in 2017 that stopped the nation

Winston's big decision, natural disasters and the moment Team NZ's America's Cup campaign nearly ended caught our attention.

00:37
Police say the crash occurred at Glenavy, reportedly between Carrolls Road and Strangers Road.

'One of the cars has actually been split right in half' - Two dead after car crash near Oamaru

The accident brings the holiday road toll to seven.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 