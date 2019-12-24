David Warner struck in practice, under cloud for Boxing Day Test

Australia will be sweating on the fitness of opening batsman David Warner heading into this week's Boxing Day Test against the Black Caps, struck on the hand during practice.
Warner, 33, has been Australia's in-form batsman during their home summer so far, named as player of the series in their recent 2-0 victory over Pakistan - including an unbeaten score of 335 in Adelaide.
However, as Australia prepare for a short-pitched onslaught from Kiwi quick Neil Wagner, the enigmatic left-hander was struck on the hand by a delivery thrown by batting coach Graeme Hick last night.
Warner then opted to face deliveries thrown by underarm only, lasting a handful of balls before seeking further treatment.
An Australian team spokesperson told The Age that Warner will be assessed today, but the injury did not seem major.
Should Warner be ruled out, then he would likely be replaced by spare batsmen Cameron Bancroft or Marcus Harris at the top of the Australian order.